A paralegal whose incorrect diagnosis exacerbated a broken ankle received $1.165 million in a settlement after suing in Cook County Circuit Court.Debra Jackson was in a car crash in 2017 and taken to an emergency room. She was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and told to follow up with an orthopedist.She sought treatment by an orthopedist with Specialty Physicians of Illinois in Olympia Fields. She was put under the care of nurse practitioner Robin Major, who diagnosed her with a sprain and allowed her to continue bear …