A former electrician who suffered multiple injuries on a construction jobsite received a $1.2 million settlement in a case dismissed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court.In April 2017, Billy Miller, an electrician employed by Onyx Electric, was working on a jobsite for a residential house in Lakewood.The jobsite was run by general contractor Taylor Morrison of Illinois, Inc.Carpenters working near Miller dropped a large sheet of plywood in his direction, according to the first amended complaint.Miller moved away from the …