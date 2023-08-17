A woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted while receiving a massage at a downtown hotel received a $1.2 million settlement, her attorneys said.The woman, who filed as Jane Doe, sued Joseph Mitchell and the Pacific Langham Services Corp. in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging that Mitchell sexually assaulted her during a massage at the Langham, Chicago’s Chuan Spa in Sept. 2020.The first amended complaint alleged that the massage therapist inappropriately touched her breasts, buttocks and pelvic region, exposed her …