A Cook County jury awarded $1.3 million Thursday to the sister of a woman who allegedly did not receive aid when she suffered a cardiac arrest at her dentist’s office.JoEllen McHugh of Montana sued dentist Gloria Chen in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging that she failed to act when her sister, Catherine Leyser, suffered a cardiac arrest after being administered local anesthetic during a dental procedure on Aug. 23, 2017.The complaint alleged that Leyser had a history of heart conditions, including tachycardia, and that …