A Cook County jury awarded $1.48 million to a former dental professor who alleged he was terminated at 62 over false performance issues because of age discrimination.The verdict included a record compensatory amount for age bias, according to the Jury Verdict Reporter.Andrew W. Browar sued medical and professional school Midwestern University, administrators Melisa J. Burton, Harold J. Haering Jr., Teresa Pulido and assistant professor Jingyuan Fan in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging defamation per se against all …