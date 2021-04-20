A man who was struck by a steel cable that came loose from a piece of building equipment in May 2018 has settled his lawsuit for $1.5 million.Cook County Associate Judge Melissa A. Durkin dismissed the case on March 30, according to court records.Tyrone Pullum was walking to work on May 8, 2018, at the same time the defendants — the owners of the building, the engineering company that developed the testing protocol and the scaffolding company — were performing facade access equipment testing at 150 N. Michigan …