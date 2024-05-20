A Chicago man who required spinal fusion surgery after a car accident will receive a $1.5 million settlement.Hugh and Margie Hodur sued Brian Lange in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging negligence and loss of consortium.The complaint alleged that Lange’s car hit Hugh’s while driving north on Western Avenue near Peterson Avenue in 2020.It alleged that Lange failed to reduce speed to avoid a collision, failed to maintain control over his vehicle, drove at an unreasonable speed and failed to keep a proper lookout …