A Lake County jury awarded $1.65 million to a woman who sustained multiple fractures to her arm in a car accident.In 2020, Veronica Gardner of Elgin was hit by a driver disobeying a stop sign in Deerfield, according to the complaint.Gardner sued Max G. Brachfeld, who was driving the other vehicle, in Lake County Circuit Court, alleging pain, disfigurement and loss of normal life, among other claims.Jack Cannon of Shannon Law Group P.C. was the lead attorney.He said Gardner, who was 22 at the time, sustained multiple …