A suburban special-needs school settled a sexual abuse case brought by a student for $1.75 million. A Cook County probate judge recently signed off on the settlement between the estate of a disabled student Jane Doe, who was 21 at the time, and the special needs cooperative, Speed S.E.J.A No. 802 and Homewood-Flossmoor High School District No. 233.The facility provides programming to help students ages 18 to 22 transition to living as community members.An attorney for Doe, who has severe cognitive impairments, alleged …