A Cook County jury returned a $10.9 million verdict for a former train conductor who required a toe amputation after being injured while crossing between two moving train cars.Brian Heiston sued Illinois Railway LLC, Illinois Central Railroad Co. and Chicago Central and Pacific Railroad in Cook County Circuit Court.Heiston’s third amended complaint alleged negligence against Illinois Central Railroad and Chicago Central & Pacific Railroad and a claim under the Federal Employers’ Liability Act (FELA) against Illinois …