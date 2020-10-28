A man who applied for U.S. citizenship “while in the midst of committing a crime spree” was not eligible to be naturalized, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger granted summary judgment in favor of the federal government in a complaint seeking to revoke Wail Talab Salem’s U.S. citizenship.Salem’s theft of nearly $10 million from the federal food stamp program shows he lacked the good moral character needed to become a U.S. citizen, Seeger wrote.And Seeger wrote Salem’s …