The families and injured in a collision of a train and car that killed two people in Chicago will receive a $12.25 million settlement approved by the Metra Board of Directors Wednesday.In December 2015, 16-year-old Mark Bibbs was driving westbound on 87th street near Pulaski Road with five passengers, his younger brother Malachai West, cousins Alexis Kemp, Juniel Kemp, Joyce Clark, and Torrence Walker, Alexis’ boyfriend.The car stopped at a red light for the westbound 87th stop. The crossing gate then activated and …