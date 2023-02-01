Crystal Worship and her attorneys, Al Hofeld Jr., center, and Zach Hofeld of the Law Offices of Al Hofeld Jr., announced a $12 million settlement Wednesday over the police shooting of Worship’s son, Amir. Now 16, Amir was 12 when he was shot in the knee by a police officer during a raid. — Emma Oxnevad/Chicago Daily Law BulletinThe family of a teen who was shot in the kneecap at age 12 during a police raid at his south suburban home will receive a $12 million settlement, his attorneys said Wednesday.In 2019 …