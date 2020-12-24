A man who sustained back injuries when he fell from a construction site has settled his lawsuit for $12 million.The settlement was disbursed Dec. 18 after an agreement was reached following virtual mediation with ADR Systems mediator and retired Kane County judge F. Keith Brown.In May 2013, plaintiff Carlitos Lopez fell 20 feet from a railroad construction project at Lake and Wells and sustained a vertebrae fracture and a spinal cord injury. Additionally he suffered leg and ankle fractures. As a result, he was paralyzed …