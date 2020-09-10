A federal appeals court upheld an award of nearly $13.4 million to a man who spent 21 years in prison for a double murder he maintains he did not commit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected the argument that errors during an April 2017 federal jury trial called for U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman to throw out the verdict returned in the plaintiff’s favor.The jury ordered six current or former Chicago police detectives who allegedly framed Deon Patrick to pay $13.3 million in actual damages and …