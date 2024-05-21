A Cook County jury returned a $13.8 million verdict for the estate of an off-duty Berwyn police officer who was killed in a car accident.FNBC Bank & Trust, as the administrator of Charles A. Schauer’s estate, sued MK Deliveries Inc., Felix Ocampo, Jr. and Erin Zilka in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging claims under the Wrongful Death Act and Survival Act.Schauer, an off-duty Berwyn police officer, was killed in a January 2020 vehicle collision while he was a passenger in Zilka’s car on I-55 near …