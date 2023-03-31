The family of a woman who was killed when her bus driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a tree accepted a $13 million settlement in the Circuit Court of Cook County.Brenda Burse, then 68, was heading home from church on a PACE bus Aug. 15, 2021.Bus driver Joe McKee was employed by SCR Medical Transportation, Inc., a subcontractor of PACE used to operate PACE paratransit buses.It was known that McKee had obstructive sleep apnea, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys. In a prior incident, McKee had previously …