The families of three women who died of heat exposure in their senior living apartment complex in Rogers Park during a heat wave last May have accepted a $16 million settlement. Delores McNeely, 76, Gwendolyn Osborne, 72, and Janice Reed, 68, were residents of James Sneider Apartments, a senior living apartment complex owned and operated by Gateway Apartments Ltd. and Hispanic Housing Development Corp.On May 14, 2022, all three women were found unresponsive in their apartments. According to their attorneys, the women made …