A man whose skull detached from his spine when he was hit by construction equipment while working on a West Side job site accepted a $10 million settlement with one defendant last week, following an earlier $7 million pact with another.On Oct. 8, 2019, several different companies were working on a project tearing up sidewalks for fiber optic installation and restoration work in Chicago.A large piece of heavy equipment known as a Gradall excavator was being used on the site by one of the contractors, Thornton Equipment …