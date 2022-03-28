A woman who was severely injured when a pickup truck crossed the center line of a highway and hit her car head-on settled her personal injury lawsuit for $18.5 million.American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. paid Teris Williams $10 million of the $18.5 million and Zurich American Insurance Co. Ltd. paid nearly $2 million. Endurance Risk Solutions Assurance Co./Sompo International paid more than $6.5 million.In June 2020, Williams, then 31, was driving her Chevrolet Equinox north on Illinois Route 53 in Lockport when …