A woman with a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a car at age 24 received an $18 million settlement.The settlement is the highest in Jury Verdict Reporter records of a pedestrian being struck while in a street and not in a crosswalk.In October 2019, Olivet Nazarene University student Brittanie Hayes was crossing a four-lane roadway in Bourbannais when she was struck by a car driven by Bradley Arthur, according to her amended complaint.Hayes sued Arthur in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging negligence caused her …