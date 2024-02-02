A Cook County jury returned a $18 million verdict Tuesday for a Schaumburg woman who developed complex regional pain syndrome after tripping on a wheel stop in her apartment building’s parking lot.Michelle Biancalana sued First Arm Investment Group, Inc. and Seagreen Property Services, Inc. in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging various counts of negligence.The second amended complaint alleged that Biancalana, a former tenant in a Villa Park apartment building owned by First Arm and property managed by Seagreen, tripped …