The family of a woman who froze to death in her Rockford home has settled with the owner-landlords for $1 million.Shelby M. Bartels sued Kenneth Bagley and Candice Donaldson and their company Rentuhomes Properties in Winnebago County Circuit Court, alleging negligence, wrongful death, personal injury and claims under the Illinois Survival Act in the death of her mother, Kristyn E. Culp-Hicks.The second amended complaint alleged that in December 2017, Bagley and Donaldson failed to inspect and adequately repair the home’s …