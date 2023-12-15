A former high school athlete who required spinal fusion surgery after a basketball hoop fell on him at the Chicago Military Academy gymnasium received a $2.2 million settlement.Giovanni Haywood sued the Chicago Board of Education in Cook County Circuit Court in 2021, with the second amended complaint alleging willful and wanton misconduct.The complaint alleged that Haywood, then a student at the military academy and member of its basketball team, was injured in 2019 when a portable basketball hoop unexpectedly collapsed on …