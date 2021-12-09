A Cook County jury awarded $2.375 million to the estate of a woman killed by a driver who was being chased by police on Chicago’s South Side.On Oct. 21, 2014, Chicago police officers began a chase around 65th Street and Martin Luther King Drive after attempting to pull over a Honda Odyssey without its headlights illuminated.At 71st and Martin Luther King Drive, the Odyssey crashed into the vehicle of Olivia Gross, a 67-year-old woman. She died at the John H. Stroger, Jr., Hospital of Cook County emergency room. The driver …