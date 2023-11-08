A former Illinois resident who alleged ongoing sexual abuse while he attended Mount Carmel High School in Chicago has settled his claims for $2.9 million, his attorney said Tuesday.The case was settled prior to a suit being filed.John Doe, who attended Mount Carmel from 1982 to 1986, alleged that he was repeatedly sexually abused by Brother Robert Murphy.Doe alleged that he reported the abuse after multiple incidents and that Mount Carmel staff did not inform Doe’s parents of the alleged abuse or provide him with …