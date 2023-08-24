An inmate who alleged he was placed in a dangerous housing situation for reporting a correctional officer’s misconduct was awarded $2.95 million by a federal jury.Timothy Kyles sued in the Northern District of Illinois, alleging violations of his Eighth Amendment rights to protection, retaliation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.Kyles alleged that while incarcerated at the maximum security Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet in 2014, he was sent to the prison’s segregation unit in retaliation for …