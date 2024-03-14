A Cicero man who required two back surgeries after falling on ice at an industrial park received a $2 million settlement.Brian Haro sued Rogers Industrial Park, LP and Arthur J. Rogers & Co. in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging general negligence.Haro’s second amended complaint alleged that in January 2019, he slipped and fell on ice while leaving Rogers Industrial Park in Elk Grove Village, which was owned by Rogers Industrial Park, LP and property managed by Arthur J. Rogers & Co. Haro worked as a delivery …