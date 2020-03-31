The federal government this weekend officially approved the largest economic stimulus package in U.S. history, setting the stage for taxpayers and businesses to collect more than $2 trillion in relief funding to combat the economic damage dealt by the coronavirus.

While the most talked about provision of the bill — also known as the CARES Act — is a program to send $1,200 checks to many American adults, the repercussions for small businesses under the bill’s Payroll Protection Program could be beneficial as many business owners try to figure out how to meet expenses while their doors remain shut to enforce social distancing.

In addition to a 50% payroll tax credit meant to encourage business to continue paying workers, the stimulus bill has made $350 billion in small business loans available through the Small Business Administration, which could be forgiven based on how the funds are spent.

Labor and employment attorney Jeremy Glenn, the managing partner of Cozen O’Connor’s Chicago office, explained what is known about the program so far.

“Businesses can apply for up to $10 million in loans to pay for payroll, employee health benefits, utilities, debt repayment on old loans and rent or mortgage payments,” he said. “If they use all the money for those purposes within eight weeks, then the loan is forgiven and essentially becomes a grant. Any funds from the loan that are spent on non-qualified purchases need to be paid back over the course of 10 years, with an interest that won’t exceed four percent.”

The maximum amount of money a small business, defined by the bill as any company employing 500 people or less (with limited exceptions), is eligible to receive is calculated by multiplying the business’ average monthly payroll costs, excluding salaries exceeding $100,000, in the last 12 months by 2.5.

The federal funding is especially beneficial to businesses now as it is becoming clear that most insurance companies are not accepting ‘act of God’ claims as they would for other natural disasters.

“Business interruption insurance is one of the first things we looked at with our clients,” said Norman T. Finkel, a partner at Schoenberg Finkel Newman & Rosenberg. “Carriers aren’t allowing claims though because you have to have suffered physical damage or lost utilities to qualify under most business insurance policies. There are some policies which offer biopathogen endorsements, which would cover something like this, but they are incredibly rare.”

While the details of the loan application process have yet to be finalized, Glenn said it is “very likely” that business owners will be able to apply online or in person through a bank, and that loans will be processed quickly.

“It sounds like they want to make applications available in the next two weeks or so,” Glenn said. “As for how long it will take to get the funds, I’ve heard reports ranging from a few days to four weeks, but it sounds like the longest estimate is 28 days.”

In addition to businesses still functioning, the loans will also be available to businesses that shuttered as early as February 15 if the funds can help them rehire workers or potentially reopen.

“This is widely being viewed as a positive step,” Glenn said. “Tens of thousands of businesses in Illinois have been forced to close and this could benefit them greatly.”

Michael Pink, a Chicago real estate broker whose clients are small businesses and non-profits said “business owners are terrified.”

“Everyone is wondering what they should do. We don’t know what the future holds five days from now, let alone five months or a year. The stimulus means there will be some relief for at least a short period of time, which is good for everyone because it will make the world a little more stable,” he said.

Finkel said the firm is hearing from some clients more than ever for legal and business advice.

“This has been a tremendous disruption to business and a lot of our clients are looking at how they’re going to survive the next one to four months,” he said.

Both Finkel and Glenn said they will be advising clients to apply for any government money they may be eligible for.

“I would apply for every package and loan that the government is offering,” Finkel said. “The government is under great pressure to do things quickly so it sounds like loans that may otherwise take months could get approved with a short response time.”

For workers who have been laid off or seen their businesses closed due to the pandemic, the stimulus is also offering expanded unemployment benefits, allowing workers to collect an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits even if they are part time employees, temporarily unemployed or freelancers.

Glenn said “it’s been good to see a lot of understanding and flexibility with the federal employment agencies working with both employers and employees.”

“We are having to address issues that nobody would have thought of,” Finkel said. “It’s certainly a challenge, but we’re doing the best we can.”