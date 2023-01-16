A woman who was hit and dragged by a Chicago Transit Authority bus downtown will receive $20 million for the severe leg injury she sustained.The settlement is the highest with the CTA ever reported by the Jury Verdict Reporter.Diane Schachner, then 57, was a resident of Pennsylvania visiting Chicago to help her daughter move into a new apartment, according to her attorneys. On Aug. 2, 2019, she crossed the street in the crosswalk at the intersection of North Fairbanks Court and East Ontario Street.A CTA bus, driven by …