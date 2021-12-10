A Cook County jury awarded more than $21 million to a woman with a permanent spinal cord injury after a car crash in Maywood.Kayla Neese was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by another driver who failed to stop at an intersection and yield to right-of-way after emerging from an alley on March 24, 2017. The driver, Ericka Taylor, hit the side of the vehicle where Neese was located.Neese, now 33, was diagnosed with fractures of her thoracic spine and developed a spinal cord injury requiring surgery.Neese and the three …