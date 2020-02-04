A persistent litigant has until Feb. 11 to pay $21,350 in sanctions to a woman he named as a defendant in a string of lawsuits.If Mark Thompson does not pay up by the deadline, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in a sanction order, he will be barred from filing any papers in the federal trial courts in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.The filing bar would be imposed under In re City of Chicago, 500 F.3d 582 (7th Cir. 2007), and Support Systems International v. Mack, 45 F.3d 185 (7th Cir. 1995), the court wrote.And …