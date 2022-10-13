A federal jury returned a $228 million verdict against BNSF Railway Wednesday, finding that it violated the privacy of more than 45,000 truck drivers in the first jury trial of an Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) class action lawsuit.Richard Rogers, a former truck driver, sued the railroad in Northern District of Illinois on behalf of the class, alleging that it violated the act in collecting drivers’ fingerprints at the entrance of its rail yards — a requirement for drivers to enter — without obtaining …