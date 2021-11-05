A Cook County jury on Thursday awarded $23 million to a woman who developed lung cancer after handling asbestos-containing materials while working for the Chicago manufacturer Qualitex Co.The jury returned its verdict in favor of Cynthia Cowger in her lawsuit against Qualitex following a three-week trial. Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Sherlock presided over the case.The jury awarded Cowger $6 million for loss of a normal life, $5 million for a shortened life expectancy and $2 million for physical disfigurement. The …