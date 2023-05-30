A federal jury awarded $27 million to a man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years after he was convicted of arson and murder in an apartment fire that killed two elderly residents.Adam Gray, then 14, lived with his family in the Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago.On March 25, 1993, a fire started at a two-flat building about a block from Gray’s home. Gray was arrested despite no physical evidence that the fire was arson or that he was linked to it, according to his complaint.He claims police manipulated witnesses …