Citing “scant” evidence of emotional distress, an appeals panel has reduced a $2 million award for an ex-police conduct reviewer who claimed he was fired for refusing to cover up instances of unjustified force.The 1st District Appellate Court has entered an order lowering a noneconomic award for Lorenzo Davis to $100,000, writing the initial amount was both unreasonable and lacked precedent.Justice Mary K. Rochford authored a unanimous 26-page opinion, noting Davis testified he was surprised and depressed by …