A Deer Creek woman who needed a permanent colostomy after a surgical error has accepted a $2 million settlement with a doctor after years of litigation. Christina Wooten alleged that the delayed removal of a malignant tumor in her colon allowed her cancer to further spread, leading to the permanent colostomy.Wooten initially filed her suit in May 2016. A trial date was set for Oct. 12, but the defense offered the insurance policy limit of $2 million to settle the case. On Sept. 13, Wooten entered into a settlement …