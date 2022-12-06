A Cook County jury awarded $3.3 million to a woman who alleged that an incorrect podiatric surgery left her unable to walk without pain.The parties had previously reached a high-low settlement agreement with a high of $1 million.It is the highest Illinois verdict for an individual to be reported by the Jury Verdict Reporter for podiatry malpractice not resulting in amputation.Maria Bryja of Chicago sued podiatrist Martin Yorath in Cook County Circuit Court in 2019, alleging negligence.Bryja sought treatment for a recurring …