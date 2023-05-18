A Deerfield cyclist who had a fractured hip and concussion after being hit by a car received a $3.8 million settlement.Marc Newman of Deerfield sued Marilyn Lazorow Naiditch in Lake County Circuit Court, alleging that her vehicle collided with him while he was biking on Sheridan Road in Highland Park in 2019.The complaint alleged that both parties were traveling north when Naiditch attempted to pass Newman but didn’t maintain a required distance of 3 feet past Newman’s bicycle before re-entering her lane.It also alleged …