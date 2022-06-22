A former CTA bus driver whose knee was injured in an accident while she was riding a motorcycle received a $3 million settlement.In June 2018, Sharrice Vance took part in a beginner motorcycle course organized by Harper College at South Suburban College’s parking lot.When riding through the course, Vance was braking in preparation for a turn when her motorcycle rode over a “defective and unreasonably dangerous area of the premises,” according to the complaint. The complaint described it as “an area of pavement under …