A Winnebago County jury returned a record $30 million verdict in the deaths of a couple whose vehicle was crushed by a piece of construction equipment that fell from a flatbed trailer on U.S. Route 34 near Galesburg.The jury made the award in a lawsuit Leonard and Carolyn Anderson’s son brought against entities that included JJ Kane Auctions, which conducts online timed auctions of used and surplus heavy equipment, and Altec Inc., JJ Kane’s parent company.Ryan Anderson maintains JJ Kane negligently allowed a buyer without …