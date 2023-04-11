The family of a now 7-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy as a result of an alleged negligently performed cesarean section accepted a $35 million settlement after a Cook County jury returned a split verdict in a three-week trial.Alisa Hasler, the mother of the child, was under the care of then-doctor Fabio Ortega and Evanston Hospital, part of the NorthShore University HealthSystem, for the delivery of premature twins. On Oct. 19, 2015, Hasler was admitted to Evanston Hospital for close monitoring of bleeding and …