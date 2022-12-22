A $363 million verdict awarded to a woman who alleged that emissions from medical device sterilization company Sterigenics caused her to develop cancer will remain intact, a Cook County Circuit Court judge ruled.Judge Marguerite A. Quinn denied Sterigenics’ post-trial motions seeking a defense judgment, a new trial or a reduction in the award.Sterigenics said it would appeal.In her ruling Monday, Quinn wrote that plaintiff Sue Kamuda “introduced ample evidence” that ethylene oxide emissions from …