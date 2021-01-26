A Cook County judge awarded more than $3 million to a woman who sustained injuries after a mail-order pharmacy misfilled her prescription.Circuit Judge Lorna E. Propes entered the $3,035,126 verdict on Jan. 15 after a weeklong bench trial held over Zoom.Since 2017, plaintiff Annette Mineo received her prescription thyroid medication by mail from Rock Valley Compounding Pharmacy LLC in Rockford.For seven days in October and November 2018, Mineo took the delivered capsules of what she believed to be 10 micrograms of …