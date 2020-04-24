Michael J. Sorich Timothy J. Cavanagh

A man who needed his leg amputated after getting hit by a Chicago Transit Authority bus has settled with the agency for $3 million.

A probate judge approved the payment this week for Raymond Baroud, 80, who was struck while crossing a street on the West Side on Nov. 16, 2018.

Surveillance videos of the incident depict the man crossing West Madison Street near its intersection with Pulaski Road when a right-turning bus collided with him, knocking him over.

His lawsuit claimed that, although he was not in the crosswalk when he headed south on Pulaski Road, the driver should have avoided him because he was clearly visible in the middle of the day.

“They claimed he was not in the crosswalk so he did not have the protection of being in the crosswalk,” said Timothy J. Cavanagh, the founding partner of Cavanagh Law Group who represented the man. “The bus driver said originally in his statement that he jumped out in front of the bus. We know that wasn’t true because we got the video.”

Cavanagh said that Baroud’s leg got caught under the wheel of the bus. He ultimately had his left leg amputated above the knee, and now lives in an assisted living facility.

In addition to the lower leg fracture that forced the amputation, Baroud also sustained hip and elbow fractures that required surgery. He had been living independently before the accident but is incapable of doing so after his injuries, the plaintiff lawyers said.

The video footage came from a grocery store across the street, another bus parked at a curb to the east, and the bus involved in the collision.

The driver, Erik Towner, had testified that two pillars and the middle of the door created a blindspot. He claimed that he scanned the crosswalk five or six times before making the right turn and that Baroud was not visible.

But Cavanagh said documents generated by an internal investigation pointed to negligence.

“One of their investigators found that the probable cause of the incident was the driver’s inattention to duty,” he said. “So, to me, that is an admission of fault. They had this document in the file that we were able to get, and it said ‘inattention to duty.’”

Plaintiffs were also granted leave to do a visibility analysis using the bus involved, recreating the sight lines that would have been visible to the driver at the time of the incident. According to filings and testimony by one of their experts, Baroud should have been visible to the driver for nine or 10 seconds before the collision.

The case had been set for a March 23 trial. The settlement was approved by the Chicago Transit Board on April 8, and by a probate judge Wednesday.

“The case was mediated by the parties and a mutually agreeable settlement of $3 million was reached, given the serious nature of the injury involved,” the CTA stated in an email Thursday.

Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan was the chief motion judge in the case. Cook County Circuit Judge Terrence J. McGuire was the probate judge.

The case is Raymond Baroud v. Chicago Transit Authority, et. al., 18 L 12694.