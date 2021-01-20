Two estates have settled with an excavating company for a 2018 crash that killed three people in rural Douglas County.Former DuPage County judge Hollis Webster, a mediator with Webster Egan Mallen Mediations, presided over two sessions to reach the settlement. On the night of Dec. 7, 2018, John Jones drove his car into the back of a skid-steer loader driven by Gregory Lawyer.The John Deere 333G skid-steer — a small construction vehicle — was owned and maintained by Stark Excavating Inc. and Martin Equipment.Stark …