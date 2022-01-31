A Wisconsin man injured in a tanker truck accident received more than $4 million in a settlement in Walworth County.In July 2019, Curtis Lundin was driving west on Highway 67 in Sharon, Wisconsin, when a tanker truck crashed into his pickup.The tanker truck driver, Ramon Moreno Castillo, was employed by Delco Transport, Inc. and The Delong Co., Inc.Lundin, 39, was airlifted to a hospital in Rockford and underwent numerous surgeries over the next two years.Timothy J. Cavanagh of Cavanagh Law Group in Chicago, lead counsel …