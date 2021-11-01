A factory worker whose hand was amputated as he cleaned out a piece of industrial food equipment was awarded $4.3 million in a settlement with the maker and seller of the machine.Flavio Marungo, then 51, was working as a maintenance technician at the Kerry Foods Inc. food processing plant in Melrose Park on Aug. 17, 2016 when he observed a jam in a cyclone hopper used to make bread crumbs.Marungo reached into the machine through an access door that had been installed to make cleaning out the machines quicker. His left hand …