A federal jury returned a $4.35 million verdict for a former state prison inmate who alleged staff negligence caused her to be raped by her cellmate.The award of $2 million in compensatory and $2.3 million in punitive damages is the largest verdict reported by the Jury Verdict Reporter for woman-on-woman sexual violence.Haley Heilman Metcalf, who was incarcerated at Logan Correctional Center, sued multiple members of its staff in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, alleging a failing to protect in …