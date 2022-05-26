A former Union Pacific employee who required spinal fusion surgery after injuring his back working on a Metra locomotive received a $4.5 million settlement.The settlement will be paid by Metra because of an indemnity agreement between it and Union Pacific.In December 2016, Mike Nguyen, then a 52-year-old lead machinist at Union Pacific’s M19A diesel shop, was assigned to change a governor out of a Metra locomotive.Nguyen and a co-worker were told to remove the governor on the train’s right side. While working …